Governor Gordon releases statement on President’s proposed NEPA regulations

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — Yesterday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that he is seeking to modernize National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations.

President Trump is proposing the first comprehensive overhaul of National Environmental Policy Act rules in more than 40 years stating changes are needed to help streamline the approval of the nation’s infrastructure projects.

Here is Governor Gordon’s statement:

I support President Trump’s leadership to direct the Council on Environmental Quality’s (CEQ) reform of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

NEPA is an important policy tool to ensure proper consideration of the environmental effects of proposed major Federal actions. It is not a platform to engage in speculative fancy, nor should it be seen as a convenient mechanism to obstruct development. Rather, the NEPA process should inform and improve proposed actions by facilitating a better understanding of the potential impacts of those actions.

As home to the nation’s first national park, we in Wyoming are particularly proud of our environment and protective of our natural resources. Wyoming has worked closely with our federal partners over the years to balance protection of the environment and opportunities for faster turnaround on decision making. States and cooperating agencies are essential partners and can deploy invaluable resources to assist this process. Wyoming stands ready to help.

Additional Information as supplied by the Governor’s Office