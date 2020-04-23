Governor Gordon says ease of restrictions in Wyoming “will not be a light switch”

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon addressed Wyoming citizens on Thursday afternoon and let them know the easing of restrictions in Wyoming “will not be a light switch.” It was reiterated this process will take time and may fluctuate in counties of Wyoming depending on local health conditions in each county.

Gordon revealed information for a transition plan to ease the restrictions while not endangering public health. Gordon said the process will be “slow and incremental steps of how to ease these restrictions in Wyoming.” The Public Health Orders put in place for April 30 will modified and will allow for the state to move into its next phase. “The new orders which we plan to release next week will continue through May 15 with some easing on restrictions on certain business,” Gordon said. Businesses that may be allowed to be open with new orders with operation modifications to protect health of customers and employees will include barbershops, cosmetologists, and gyms.

As far as restaurants and bars are concerned, Gordon stated they are continuing to refine their plans to address these types of businesses. “It is critical that we be measured in our approach, particularly given the additional health risks associated with these business,” said Gordon.

Public safety and allowing people to get back to work are the two guidelines Gordon stated would help dictate decisions. Gordon continued to let the public know these restrictions need to be slow to help people prepare for the “new normal” for business in the year 2020.

At one point Gordon said, “the process is like building a plane while flying it.”

To view the full press conference click here.