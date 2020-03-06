Governor Gordon signed13 bills on Thursday

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, (Mar. 6, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon signed the following bills on Thursday, March 5, 2020:
HB0010 – Human trafficking-penalty for subsequent conviction.
HB0009 – Abstracts of court records.
HB0011 – Qualified residential treatment programs.
HB0007 – Commercial learner’s permits.
HB0039 – Remote education within a school district.
HB0160 – Background checks-state treasurer’s office.
HB0006 – Commercial operators-registration and authority to operate.
HB0036 – Pesticide registration fee.
HB0120 – CHIP-state administration.
HB0136 – Unclaimed property funds-investments.
SF0003 – Military department authority to accept donations.
SF0011 – Consumer protection act amendments.
SF0004 – Wildlife conservation account.