Governor Gordon signs 28 bills into law on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Mar. 11, 2020) — Yesterday in a formal signing ceremony, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed the following bills into law:

SF0016 – School district procurement.

SF0019 – Ad valorem-confidentiality exception.

SF0023 – Insurance code updates.

SF0024 – State employees’ and officials’ group insurance.

SF0038 – Health insurance costs-bundled payment study.

SF0041 – Animal damage management funding.

SF0045 – Underground disposal wells-regulation.

SF0018 – Wildlife conservation efforts-2.

SF0013 – Public defender-indigency standards.

SF0082 – Public records-amendments.

SF0083 – Budget and financial data reporting.

SF0060 – Wyoming pollution discharge elimination system fees.

SF0077 – Prescription tracking program.

SF0048 – Solid waste cease and transfer program funding.

SF0046 – Wyoming Money Transmitters Act-exemption.

SF0017 – Hathaway need-based scholarships-graduate school.

SF0021 – Coal fired electric generation facilities.

SF0057 – Local government distributions.

HB0003 – Wyoming energy authority-amendments.

HB0004 – Wyoming coal marketing program.

HB0103 – Chancery court amendments.

HB0045 – Special purpose depository institutions-amendments.

HB0042 – Good time allowances for jail time.

HB0051 – Professional services procurement-amendments.

HB0050 – Government procurement-amendments.

HB0052 – Public works and contracts.

HB0073 – Nicotine products-taxation.