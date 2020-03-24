Governor Gordon signs Executive Order providing grace period for expired drivers licenses

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order (EO) that provides a grace period for expired driver licenses and identification cards, suspends non-commercial driving tests, and continues commercial driving tests by appointment.

Advertisement

The goal of the EO is to help protect the public and the state workforce by limiting interaction with state employees and at governmental offices. Wyoming Department of Transportation officials are already implementing social distancing measures by limiting the number of people who can be in a Driver Services Office at one time.

“As a part of our overall efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, and recognizing the importance of facilitating drivers license renewals and driving tests, I have issued this Executive Order to provide flexibility for Wyoming drivers during these challenging times,” Governor Gordon said.

Executive Order 2020-4 provides a 90-day grace period to those whose driver licenses and ID cards expire between March 15, 2020, through June 1, 2020. It also suspends non-commercial driving tests for 90 days. Commercial tests will continue at this time although applicants can expect the possibility of additional health-screening protocols at sites.

Advertisement

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will assess the situation on April 20, 2020, to make a determination if testing can resume on a full or limited basis, the Executive Order stated.

“We are grateful to Governor Gordon for enacting this Executive Order that will help encourage social distancing in this coronavirus environment,” said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner. “This Executive Order will help alleviate public concerns over renewing their expired licenses and ID cards and it also makes provisions to help commercial drivers to get required testing.”

Wyoming residents can learn more about the number of people allowed in a Driver Services Office at one time by visiting http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/driver_license_records/office-procedures—covid-19.html

Executive Order (EO) 2020-4 may be viewed here.