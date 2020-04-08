Governor Gordon signs letter requesting disaster declaration for State of Wyoming, Eastern Shoshone, and Northern Arapaho Tribes

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon addressed the State of Wyoming in a press conference this afternoon in Cheyenne, covering many topics to inform and update the public.

Gordon stated he signed a letter requesting a disaster declaration for the State of Wyoming in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic. The declaration also included the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes.

Gordon stated, “This declaration provides the opportunity for assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for construction of medical facilities if needed” Gordon continued saying, “It also opens up our opportunity to receive additional federal resources and services for individuals.”

The conference did start on a positive note with the Governor saying 3,900 COVID-19 sample kits were delivered on Monday. Gordon did share his concern as there are still shortages of testing material at the state laboratory.

Another piece of good news is over 260 out of state physicians and physician assistants have signed up to help Wyoming patients. Gordon also praised the increased use of telehealth services, saying the services have made it so patients can receive in home care, thus helping protect patients and healthcare workers from being exposed to possible illnesses.

To watch the full press conference click here.