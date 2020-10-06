Governor Gordon speaks out on ‘trending’ COVID-19 cases

Darrian Mechling

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) — In a Press Conference earlier today, Governor Gordon talked about the COVID-19 pandemic, updated statistics, and the rise in active cases across Wyoming.

In the last 14 days, Wyoming has seen upwards of 98 cases per day. Currently, there are a total of 1,200 active cases statewide. Governor Gordon stated that based on the current number of COVID-19 cases, he feels that as a state, we are ‘trending backwards.’ Gordan would like to remind everyone to continue to practice social distancing, handwashing, and wearing facemasks.

During the same press conference, Dr. Alexia Harrist spoke about recent outbreaks in schools, hospitals, businesses, and the community in general. She notes that ‘people are tired’ of the pandemic and eager to get back to normal. Unfortunately, when people don’t stay home while experiencing symptoms, they run the risk of spreading the virus to others.

Dr. Harrist also stated that she and her team are continuing to work on new testing measures. As a result, saliva tests are becoming available to the general public and are considered to be more accurate than previous tests.

As for the rise in COVID cases, the governor and Dr. Harrist and are taking everything ‘day by day,” before making any new decisions regarding closures of schools or businesses.