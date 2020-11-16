Governor Gordon to hold a state budget cutting media briefing today

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 16, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing today to discuss his Fiscal Year 2021-22 Supplemental Budget. That budget is scheduled to be released this morning. The media briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the State Capitol Building. Wyo4News will live stream the briefing on its Facebook page. It will also be televised on local Wyoming PBS television stations.

Gordon is looking to cut the state’s budget by $250 million due to the downturn in the state’s energy industry and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Nov. 13, during a COVID-19 related media briefing, Gordon stated more restrictive measures are being considered for the next round of Wyoming state public health orders. He has asked for a one-week extension on current health orders, set to expire today, Nov. 16, allowing him time to consider the changes.