Governor Gordon to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Wyo4News Staff

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing this afternoon at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

No information was given if any other state official will join Gordon. The briefing will take place from the State Capitol Building in Cheyenne.

The briefing will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page and televised on Wyoming PBS television, and the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.