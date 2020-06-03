Governor Gordon to hold media briefing at 3 P.M., Thursday, June 4

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 4 in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building.

The Governor will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state budget.

The Governor will be joined by Josh Dorrell, chief executive officer of the Wyoming Business Council to review the Business Interruption Stipend Program.

State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist will be present to answer questions.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.