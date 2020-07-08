Governor Gordon to hold Media Briefing at 3 p.m. today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (JULY 8, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold another media briefing at 3 p.m. this afternoon in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building.

The Governor will be joined by Wyoming State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen an increase in cases in the last few weeks. Harrist also plans to discuss the State Land and Investment Board bid on the Occidental land purchase.

The briefing will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page as well as televised on Wyoming PBS television stations and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.