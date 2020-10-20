Governor Gordon to hold media briefing on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (October 20, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 21 in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building. The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and by Secretary of State Ed Buchanan for an election update.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.