Governor Gordon to hold media briefing on Wednesday, May 20

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a telephone media briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the State Capitol Building. The Governor and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will provide an update on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as legislation passed by the Wyoming Legislature during the recent special session. They will be joined by Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell and Scott Hoversland, Executive Director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, who will discuss programs established by the recently passed legislation to provide assistance to businesses, landlords and renters.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page, and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.