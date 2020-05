CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at the State Capitol Building. Gordon will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon will also discuss the status of large events in Wyoming this summer.

Advertisement

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page, and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.