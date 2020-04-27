Governor Gordon to hold media briefing on Wyoming’s ongoing response to COVID-19



CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 27, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building. The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the public health orders set to expire April 30 and to take questions from media on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media briefing can be viewed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page, and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.