CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a telephone media briefing at 3 p.m. today, May 1 in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building. The Governor will provide an update on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page, and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.