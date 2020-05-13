Governor Gordon to hold streamed media media briefing today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 13, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will provide an update on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor will also be joined by Secretary of State Edward Buchanan to provide updates on the 2020 election season and the opening this week of candidate filing.

The Governor’s media briefing will be shared at Facebook.com/Wyo4News and broadcast live on Wyoming PBS television.