Governor Gordon to sign his Migration Corridor Executive Order today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold a signing ceremony for his Migration Corridor Executive Order today at the State Capitol Building. The Executive Order (EO) contains many of the recommendations released by the Migration Corridor Advisory Group, which met publicly three times in 2019.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the EO provides a practical way to identify, designate and protect a few migration routes, respect landowners’ private rights and maintain Wyoming’s wildlife and resources. The EO contains many of the recommendations released by the Migration Corridor Advisory Group, which met publicly three times in 2019. These include changes to the process for officially designating a corridor, the establishment of area working groups for corridors considered for designation, and a requirement to actively engage landowners prior to corridor designation.