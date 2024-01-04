Governor Gordon Welcomes BLM Announcement that adds new tools to fight invasive plants

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 4, 2024 — Governor Mark Gordon launched an initiative to fight terrestrial invasive species, including cheatgrass, in 2019. A key tool identified in that initiative is the herbicide Indaziflam. This is used in Wyoming’s control of cheatgrass, which imperils wildlife, cripples migration corridors, and increases the risk of forest and range fires. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that it is adding ingredients registered by the Environmental Protection Agency, including Indaziflam, to its list of approved herbicide active ingredients. Following a Notice of Availability, the BLM expects to publish a Record of Decision (ROD) regarding this proposal early in 2024.

The Governor applauded this decision:

“This long-awaited announcement is welcome year-end news. Governor Polis and I have been vigorous in encouraging BLM to complete this review process for more than a year. Invasive grasses and weeds are a well-documented threat to the well being of native grasslands and animals like mule deer. Indaziflam is an herbicide that has been tested on private, state and US Forest Service lands and is a proven, necessary, and effective means of control for invasive species such as cheatgrass. I applaud the BLM for completing this process albeit somewhat ploddingly. Assuming the ROD goes as expected, BLM land managers will have an effective tool for 2024 as they work with state agencies to identify treatment areas. Wyoming’s wildlife and range will benefit.”

Governor Gordon is proposing the Legislature set aside $20 million in the upcoming budget to fight the scourge of invasives like cheatgrass.