Governor Gordon welcomes federal court decision dismissing lawsuit over oil and gas drilling permits

November 3, 2023 Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Governor Mark Gordon welcomed the announcement of the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by extreme environmental groups challenging the issuance of over 4,000 federal Applications for Permits to Drill (APD) in the Powder River Basin and in New Mexico. The State joined oil and gas companies working in Wyoming to support the approved permits and to meet the nation’s need for affordable energy. The judge dismissed the lawsuit, finding that the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue. The State supported that position.

“This ruling is a welcome decision for the people of Wyoming and a victory for American families who need affordable oil and gas that is produced responsibly in Wyoming,” Governor Gordon said. “I will continue to work with our Attorney General to protect Wyoming’s interests, and I thank our legal team for its work on behalf of the state.”