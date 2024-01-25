Governor Gordon’s Statement on the passing of Bobbi Barrasso, John Barrasso’s wife

John and Bobbi Barrasso.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 25, 2024 — Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement on the passing of Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. Bobbi passed away in Casper after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

“Bobbi was a treasure, a Wyoming native who always put her family and the people of the state first. Jennie and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to John and their family,” said Gordon, “Bobbi was a longtime friend, a stalwart supporter of Wyoming, and a resolute warrior against cancer. She always put service ahead of herself. As a compassionate soul, she advocated tirelessly for Wyoming children, education, mental health, and suicide prevention. She made a difference and has left an indelible legacy. The Lord doesn’t make many as good as Bobbi. Wyoming was blessed to have known her. She will be missed.”

The Governor will issue a flag notification once services have been announced.