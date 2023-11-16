Governor highlights early successes of Wyoming Innovation Partnership programs like WWCC’s new Powerline Technology program

Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

November 16, 2023 — In 2021, Governor Mark Gordon launched the Wyoming Innovation Partnership C, utilizing federal funds to support economic growth and diversification and build a highly skilled Wyoming workforce. Phase I of WIP was launched in 2022, and a recently released report highlights the partnerships that have led to early success.



“The Phase I report showcases the impact WIP has already made across the state, and we are just getting started,” Governor Gordon said. “WIP marks an important watershed in how we think about post-secondary education. Instead of only talking about a program, we will now be able to evaluate its progress, its performance, and its value. WIP program graduates will secure quality jobs with Wyoming companies, ensuring they can advance their careers while remaining in the state.”

The first phase of WIP sought to address workforce gaps across the state that included energy, tourism and hospitality, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. Nearly 500 students enrolled in WIP programs, 469 workforce training participants, and 29 programs were developed or are in progress.

The WIP collaboration includes a Powerline Technology program at Western Wyoming Community College which currently offers the only Powerline program in Wyoming. Employment opportunities are available with rural electric cooperatives, municipal and private utility companies, private contractors, and many others. Course material and lab activities are based on the application and theory of distribution and transmission of electrical power. Fieldwork includes operating a digger derrick truck, setting poles, climbing poles, installing anchors, and stringing conductors. A Class A CDL is a graduation requirement for this program.