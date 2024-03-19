Governor in Rock Springs Saturday for “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home” Day

Stock photo

March 19, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

“Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” activities, including Rock Springs, will occur around the state this Saturday. Wyoming Veterans, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and other wars who were not properly thanked upon their return home, are invited to attend and receive the welcome and thanks of a grateful state.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon, along with members of the Wyoming Veterans Commission, will attend the celebrations at the Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs. After arriving at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, the Governor and First Lady will be escorted into town by members of the American Legion.

Rock Springs Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day schedule:

9:00 a.m. Welcome Home Ceremony at Rock Springs American Legion Archie Hay Post 24

9:45 a.m. Depart American Legion for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The procession will then fly to Cody/Powell and Guernsey before returning to Cheyenne.

Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day History

The day of welcoming was codified in state law in 2011 during the 61st legislative session. It is officially recognized on March 30 each year, the date U.S. combat troops set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.