Governor Issues New Greater Sage-Grouse Executive Order 2019-3

Cheyenne, WY (8/22/19) – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued Greater sage-grouse Executive Order 2019-3 on Wednesday, improving upon the State of Wyoming’s Greater sage-grouse Core Area Protection Strategy.

Advertisement

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the new Executive Order streamlines concepts that are fundamental to Greater sage-grouse conservation, improves its clarity, recognizes valid and existing rights, and continues to provide regulatory certainty while allowing for adaptation as new information emerges.

The Executive Order comes after a public comment period earlier this year that resulted in the submission of numerous constructive ideas aimed at improving Wyoming’s approach. Public engagement has been crucial to the success of the State’s efforts that have been in place for over a decade. The new Executive Order reflects many of the public’s comments and incorporates substantial recommendations prepared for the governor by the Sage-Grouse Implementation Team (SGIT).

Sponsor

The new Executive Order replaces EO 2015-4 and EO 2017-2 previously issued by Governor Mead. It is comprised of nine appendices and is formatted in a manner to allow for amendments to any appendix without requiring the full document be amended. New guidance in the appendices provides directives for coordination and agency cooperation, data collection and reporting, and adaptive management. Technical directives remain unchanged, including habitat maps and definitions, stipulations for development, and compensatory mitigation requirements. It also retains recognition of valid existing rights and de minimis activities.

The full text of Executive Order 2019-3 and its appendices are posted to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Greater sage-grouse Executive Order information page here: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Executive-Order.