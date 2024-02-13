Governor Mark Gordon releases statement about police officer killed in the line of duty

Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee

February 13, 2024 — Governor Mark Gordon released a statement about a Sheridan police officer killed in the line of duty today.

I join all of Wyoming in mourning the loss of Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, who was killed in the line of duty today. This senseless act is a solemn reminder of the selfless risks our law enforcement officers take each day when they put on the badge. Jennie and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergeant Krinkee, the Sheridan Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community.

Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee was shot and killed Tuesday while trying to serve a trespass warning on a man near the intersection of Fifth Street and Val Vista Street, leading to a continued standoff.

Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, a six-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead, according to Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska.

The male subject fled the scene and was located a short time later in the area of Sixth Street and North Sheridan Avenue. Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol officers established a perimeter and determined the subject was barricaded inside the residence.

Members of the Gillette Police Department tactical unit and crisis negotiators responded to assist, and a standoff ensued.

“The entire department is shocked and saddened by this senseless act and appreciates all the thoughts and prayers from our community. Please respect the privacy of our brother Nevada’s family through this trying time,” Koltiska wrote.