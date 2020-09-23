Governor Mark Gordon to hold Press Conference on COVID-19 – September 24, 2020

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Advertisement

The meeting will be held in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference room in the State Capitol Building. The Governor and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor also will discuss his trip to Washington DC, where he meet with federal leadership and testified before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in support of Senator John Barrasso’s bill to modernize the Endangered Species Act.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page, and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.