Governor Mark Gordon to visit Rock Springs, Green River

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon will visit the Rock Springs and Green River areas this week to meet with community leaders, elected officials and representatives of industry, recreation, grazing, conservation, and sportsmen groups.

The visit to southwest Wyoming on Thursday and Friday, June 11-12, will allow the Governor to get a firsthand look at the resource and economic development issues in the region. The meetings, in part, are in anticipation of the Bureau of Land Management’s upcoming Rock Springs Resource Management Plan revision. These land management blueprints guide how the federal agency manages public land and require substantial public engagement, including input from the State of Wyoming, and local governments.

“I’m looking forward to this visit,” Gordon said. “It will allow me not only to speak directly with a wide range of stakeholders, but also to see firsthand how this RMP revision will affect some of Wyoming’s most important public lands and industries.”

Gordon plans to tour the Red Desert and Greater Little Mountain areas, as well as view existing energy and mineral development projects in the region.

In an effort to minimize person-to-person interactions and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the small group meetings are by invitation only. The visit is Gordon’s first official multi-day trip since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.