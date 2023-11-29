Governor Mark Gordon visits local elementary school for winning the First Annual Governor’s Reading Challenge

Governor Mark Gordon handing out an award for the first ‘Annual Wyoming Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge’ at Desert View Elementary School.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 29, 2023 — Governor Mark Gordon came to pay a local elementary school a visit for winning the first Annual Governor’s Reading Challenge. The summer of 2023 was the first ‘Annual Wyoming Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge’ for elementary schools across the state of Wyoming.

Desert View Elementary School in Rock Springs, Wyoming, came out on top as the elementary school whose students read the most books this summer! As a result, the Governor visited Desert View today, November 29, for a quick ceremony to celebrate the school’s achievement.

A group shot of all of the kids who participated in the reading challenge.

The Wyoming Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge began on June 5 and ended on August 18 and recognized schools for participation and the number of books read. The Annual Summer Reading Challenge will support and enhance ongoing efforts to help every Wyoming student become a proficient and confident reader.

The students of Desert View Elementary also got the Governor a gift.