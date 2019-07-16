Governor Names Rock Springs Resident State Mine Inspector

Cheyenne, WY (7/16/19) – Yesterday, Governor Mark Gordon announced he has appointed Rock Springs resident Heather Kroupa State Mine Inspector. Ms. Kroupa previously served as Deputy Mine Inspector and Interim State Mine Inspector. She takes over the position from Terry Adcock, who retired last year.

Ms. Kroupa attended Weber State University and spent 17 years with the Black Butte Coal Company, first as an equipment operator and later as Safety Manager. She achieved the designation of Certified Mine Safety Professional from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration in 2015 and joined the Wyoming State Mine Inspector’s office in 2018.

The State Mine Inspector administers Wyoming Statutes pertaining to the health and safety of miners and recommends legislative changes in such regulations when needed. The position’s office also investigates fatal or serious accidents as well as complaints by employees of unsafe working conditions.

Each mining operation in Wyoming is inspected for regulatory compliance several times each year.