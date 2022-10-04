Governor orders Wyoming Flag be flown at Half Staff

Shutterstock Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

**Updated to clarify that the flag notification is only for Teton County and the Capitol Building

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022, in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away on September 21, 2022.

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in Teton County. Other flags should remain at full staff.