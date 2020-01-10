Governor proclaims January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — On Thursday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Governor Gordon stated, “I signed a proclamation today (Jan. 9) declaring January Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month. It’s important to recognize that it is occurring in Wyoming and that victims and survivors come from all backgrounds. I want to thank both those who have had the courage to speak up and bring this forward, and our community partners throughout the state that are raising awareness and providing prevention education.”

According the website www.humantrafficinghotlin.org/state/wyoming, human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that occurs in every state, including Wyoming. To learn more, click on the web site link above.