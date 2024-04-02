Governor responds to Jim Bridger Carbon Capture Technology plan

April 2, 2204 – Press Release from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Office

On April 1, PacifiCorp submitted its update to the 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The Wyoming Public Service Commission will review the IRP. The IRP lays out the direction for how the state’s largest utility plans to source its energy for the next two decades. The update includes installation of carbon capture technology on coal-fired units 3 and 4 at the Jim Bridger Power Plant.

Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to the announcement:

“Just a few years ago, the Integrated Resource Plans being submitted to the Wyoming Public Service Commission were all targeted towards the elimination of coal-fired power plants. The Wyoming Legislature and I were concerned with this limited-option direction, and in 2019 the legislature responded with SF159, which provided that before closing any coal units, a good faith effort must be made to sell that unit.

In addition, the legislature passed HB200 in 2020, requiring the regulated utilities to evaluate using carbon capture technology on coal-fired power plants to meet lower CO2 standards being mandated by federal regulations and consumer preferences. These were meant to be additional options for consideration, along with additional wind and solar.

Granted the IRP are plans and do change, but to select carbon capture as the preferred portfolio for Jim Bridger Power Plant Units 3 & 4, is an accurate reflection of the need to be able to produce 24-hour dispatchable power. It is a remarkable change of direction, which – if shown to be economically beneficial – will be a win for Wyoming, our consumers, and the consumers served by PacifiCorp.”