Governor responds to proposed salary increases for state’s elected officials

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, (Dec. 18, 2019) – Yesterday evening, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon released a statement regarding legislation being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee to increase the salaries of the state’s five elected officials.

Advertisement

Gordan’s statement read; “While I appreciate the Legislature’s concerns, neither in my budget nor anywhere else have I suggested any change to electeds’ salaries. On the contrary, I remain focused on providing appropriate compensation for state employees and ensuring our wages throughout state government are competitive. We are early in the budget discussions and this proposal would have to work its way through the legislature. I ran for Governor to serve the people of Wyoming, not for the pay.”

Last Friday, members of the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee proposed legislation for significant bumps in pay for the governor, secretary of state, treasurer, the superintendent of public instruction, and state auditor.