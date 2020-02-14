Governor signs his Migration Corridor Executive Order

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon signed his Migration Corridor Executive Order (EO) at a public ceremony Friday morning in the Capitol. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the signing of EO is the culmination of an approach that supports conservation, protects landowner rights and accommodates multiple-use opportunities.

Advertisement





“This Executive Order speaks to what Wyoming is,” Governor Gordon said. “We can come together on difficult issues, we can solve problems together, and we can lead the way. Every piece of this has truly been a Wyoming solution.”

The broad process that led to the Executive Order began with the establishment of the Migration Corridor Advisory Group last May. The group met three times in 2019 and included representatives from the oil and gas, mining, and agriculture sectors, as well as conservation, recreation and sportsmen groups and a county commissioner.

The Order outlines a science-based approach for identifying potential migration corridors. The process includes an in-depth evaluation, a public comment process, and the creation of area working groups that would include landowners and elected officials prior to any corridor designation.

Advertisement

“I believe we have crafted an excellent approach,” the Governor said. “People in Wyoming love their wildlife and love their jobs, and we can do both. We are leading the nation in this effort.”

The full text of the Executive Order can be found on the Governor’s website here. The Governor expressed his appreciation for the advisory group that crafted sound recommendations and to all the people who participated and commented along the way.