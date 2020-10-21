Governor signs proclamation against domestic violence amid COVID-19 surge

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 21, 2020) – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation against domestic violence on Wednesday, he said during his COVID-19 media briefing.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on multiple fronts,” he said, adding that he has supported all efforts to address suicide.

Gordon noted a recent spike in coronavirus cases over the last month, noting that it’s not a curve but a direct path trending upward.

The state of Wyoming is averaging about 152 new coronavirus cases each day. “Cases will inevitably lead to more hospitalizations,” he said.

Because of that, the state government can not add immediate resources to healthcare workers and first responders. “As hospitalizations rise, healthcare workers will become strained possibly to the compromise of their own health,” Gordon said.

Elective surgeries at hospitals may be reduced because of the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, he said.

In response to the surge, Gordon said that the state launched a free at-home-testing program last week in an effort to provide more resources to Wyoming citizens. He added that more than 4,000 tests were shipped out.

He noted that small businesses have been hit hard because of the pandemic.

“We have pushed more of our CARES Act funding to small businesses than any other states,” he said. “When we are done more than $400 million would’ve gone to small businesses.”

Gordon said that one of the gravest concerns of the state is the health of the senior citizens. With that in mind, rapid testing kits were provided to almost all nursing homes and assisted living facilities aided by the federal government.

When it comes to the schools in the state, Gordon said that a surveillance testing program is up and running. It will be expanded to more schools this week.

The state has also submitted a statewide vaccine plan to the federal government. “We needed to prepare for when that vaccine becomes available,” he said.

He mentioned that some officials from counties around the state would like a temporary assistance at the Wyoming National Guard when it comes to calling people who have contracted COVID-19 to get a better understanding how it got expanded, when and where it was contracted.

He said that the state will be contracting with a private company to assist with this task.

On a final note, Gordon urged citizens to continue practicing the recommended health guidelines, like wearing masks and being physically distant.

“We all need to take personal responsibility for our actions,” he said.