Governor submits Sweetwater County residents for boards/commissions

February 27, 2021 — Governor Mark Gordon has submitted his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards, and commissions. All the nominees are subject to confirmation by the State Senate.
Here are the names of the Sweetwater County residents who have been submitted by Governor Gordon:
Community College Commission – Party Splits – Districts – Term Limits
Dr. Jackie Freeze – Reappointment
Gaming Commission – District – Term Limits
Dwane Pacheco – New Appointment
Livestock Board – District – Disciplines – Term Limits
John Eversole – New Appointment
Mining Councils – Disciplines
Michael Burd – ReAppointment
Occupational Health and Safety Commission – Disciplines
Larry Craft – New Appointment
Unemployment Insurance Commission – Party Split
John L. Freeman (Democrat) – New Appointment
Water Development Commission – Party Split
Stan Blake (Democrat) – New Appointment