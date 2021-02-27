Governor submits Sweetwater County residents for boards/commissions

Advertisement

February 27, 2021 — Governor Mark Gordon has submitted his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards, and commissions. All the nominees are subject to confirmation by the State Senate.

Here are the names of the Sweetwater County residents who have been submitted by Governor Gordon:

Community College Commission – Party Splits – Districts – Term Limits

Dr. Jackie Freeze – Reappointment

Gaming Commission – District – Term Limits

Dwane Pacheco – New Appointment

Livestock Board – District – Disciplines – Term Limits

John Eversole – New Appointment

Mining Councils – Disciplines

Michael Burd – ReAppointment

Occupational Health and Safety Commission – Disciplines

Larry Craft – New Appointment

Unemployment Insurance Commission – Party Split

John L. Freeman (Democrat) – New Appointment

Water Development Commission – Party Split

Stan Blake (Democrat) – New Appointment