Governor Supports President’s Efforts Concerning United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

The following is a press release from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office:

Governor Mark Gordon is supporting President Trump’s efforts to get the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) passed.

In a letter to President Trump, Governor Gordon noted that Wyoming exported $329 million in goods and services to Canada and Mexico in 2017. International trade supports more than 69,000 Wyoming jobs in a range of industries, and Gordon believes the agreement will benefit Wyoming’s economy and help boost export sales for our companies.

“I am grateful for the President’s work in negotiating the agreement, which will provide Wyoming businesses the stability and predictability they need to engage successfully in international trade,” Governor Gordon said.

The three-member states (United States, Mexico, and Canada) negotiated an update to the NAFTA agreement in September and signed it in November at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. It now awaits Congressional ratification.

“This agreement improves agriculture market access for Wyoming’s farmers and ranchers,” Governor Gordon said. “Completion of this trade agreement with our closest trading partners is critical to Wyoming as we seek to boost economic development and encourage new investment that leads to job creation.”

Gordon joins Governors Brad Little of Idaho, Kay Ivey of Alabama and Asa Hutchison of Arkansas in submitting letters of support for the USMCA. The agreement also includes updated intellectual property protections and has been supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Foreign Trade Council.

“As we work to diversify Wyoming’s economy, a robust and balanced trade agreement with Canada and Mexico is an important part of that picture,” Gordon said.