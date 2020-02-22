Governor to address Wyoming State Board of Education next week

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Feb. 22, 2020) — The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will host a regular meeting February 27-28 at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne to elect new officers, as well as to recognize Wyoming educators.

Governor Mark Gordon will address the board on Friday, Feb, 28. His remarks will amplify his thoughts on education from his State of the State speech.

The 2020 Milken Award Winner, 2020 Wyoming Teacher of the Year, the 2017-18 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) awardees, and 2019 PAEMST finalists will also be presented.