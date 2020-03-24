Governor to allocate Business Council funding to support Wyoming distillers and brewers making hand sanitizer

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon has directed the Wyoming Business Council to allocate funding to assist Wyoming distilleries and breweries in their efforts to help produce much-needed hand sanitizer.

The Governor is utilizing “Imminent Threat Grants” funds available through the “Community Development Block Grant Program” (CDBG) to pay for the supplies distillers need in order to produce mass quantities of hand sanitizer in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This collaborative effort represents the Wyoming spirit we all know and love,” Governor Gordon said. “Folks banding together in challenging economic times to support public health and advance the greater good. We also recognize that other industries are stepping up and that this situation is temporary.”

A nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer has impacted Wyoming as well, and many distilleries and breweries across the state were undertaking this initiative independently to assist community facilities and healthcare centers facing limited supplies.

With business operations challenged by the impacts of coronavirus, Governor Gordon believed allocating Imminent Threat Grants funding was an appropriate way to support companies stepping forward to help the state during a time of need.

Wyoming distillers and brewers that have committed, and have the capability to contribute to this effort include Backwards Distillery (Casper), Koltiska Distillery (Sheridan), Chronicles Distilling (Cheyenne), Pine Bluffs Distilling (Pine Bluffs), Melvin Brewing (Alpine), Wyoming Whiskey (Kirby), and Jackson Hole Still Works and Grand Teton Distillery (Jackson).

“It is exciting to see the private and public sectors come together,” Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. “The WBC is here to help facilitate the collaboration of businesses and state agencies to cut red tape and act quickly and decisively.”

The Wyoming Business Council is providing resources for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information, visit https://wyomingbusiness.org/covid19