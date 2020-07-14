Governor to discuss state budget cuts during Wed. media briefing

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold another media briefing tomorrow, Wednesday, at 3 p.m. The briefing will take place at the State Capitol Building.

Gordon is scheduled to discuss the recently announced budget cuts. Yesterday the Governor announced state budget cuts for the current two-year budget cycle totaling more than $250 million, or nearly 10 percent of the State of Wyoming’s general fund budget. Read the story here.

Gordon will also be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming.

The briefing will be streamed live on Facebook.com/Wyo4News and broadcast on Wyoming PBS television, and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.