Governor to hold another media press conference this afternoon

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon will hold another media briefing today at 3 p.m. in the State Capitol Building. The Governor will provide an update on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing will be shared streamed live on Facebook.com/Wyo4News, Wyoming PBS television, Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Yesterday, Gordon held a media update news conference where he announced new public health orders will become effective on Friday, May 1. These orders will allow gyms, barbershops, hair salons, and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions designed to minimize public health risk from COVID-19. Other parts of the phased approach involve easing restrictions on daycares and issuing guidance to hospitals allowing them to resume elective surgeries.

The Governor also announced the extension of the Public health orders limiting public gatherings to 10 persons or fewer to Friday, May 15. The directive requiring any individual coming to Wyoming to self-quarantine for 14 days remains in place through tomorrow, April 30.