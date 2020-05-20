Governor to hold COVID-19 update briefing this afternoon

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will provide an update on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in today’s briefing will be information on recent legislation passed by the Wyoming Legislature during last Friday and Saturday’s special session. Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell and Scott Hoversland, Executive Director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority, are also scheduled to be involved in today’s briefing discussing programs established by recently passed legislation to provide assistance to businesses, landlords and renters.

The briefing will be shared streamed at Wyo4News Facebook page and broadcast on Wyoming PBS television and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.