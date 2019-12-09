Governor to present recommended state budget to Joint Appropriations Committee.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) – Today in Cheyenne, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will present his recommended state budget for the next two fiscal years to the Joint Appropriations Committee.

In a press release from the governor’s office back in November, Gordon said, “The changes that are taking place in the energy industry will impact how we fund government services next year and every year after. To prepare for this uncertain future, it’s important we limit ongoing spending, ensure government is operating as efficiently as possible, and limit the use of the rainy-day fund. My budget proposal accomplishes all three.”

Wyoming is facing a future of declining coal and possibly other energy related revenues, an aging infrastructure and population, as well as many other issues.

The Joint Appropriations Committee hearings are scheduled to run through January.