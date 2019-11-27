Governor to proclaim Dec. 10 ‘Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day’

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 27, 2019) – On December 10, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will officially proclaim Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day. The ceremony will take place at the Wyoming State Capitol at 9 a.m. The ceremony will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage–their inherent right to vote and hold public office.

Wyoming’s law was passed more than 50 years before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. On February 13, Governor Gordon signed SJ003, a resolution sponsored by all female legislators, declaring December 10 as “Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day.” It was the first bill he signed as Governor.

“Women always had the right to vote, but those votes were not recognized consistently until 1869,” Governor Gordon said. “I’m proud to honor Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day and celebrate our state’s leadership in valuing those votes. “Just as they did in 1869, women’s voices and their votes continue to strengthen our democracy today.”

The Governor’s Council for Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Celebration has promoted events throughout 2019 and will continue into 2020 to encourage visitors and residents to celebrate the sesquicentennial of Wyoming women’s suffrage, including women-focused activities, events, retreats, podcasts, exhibits, and must-see historic destinations.

The events on December 10 in Cheyenne will include a suffrage walk, the official proclamation, State Capitol tours, public presentations and the premiere of a Wyoming PBS special – State of Equality. For a full list of events and details, visit https://travelwyoming.com/suffrage-events.