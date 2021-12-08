Governor’s challenge on Biden Administration’s Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate leads to pause

Wyo4news, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has responded to yesterday’s decision by a federal court in Georgia that temporarily blocks President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors. The Governor and Attorney General joined Wyoming in a coalition challenging this federal action.

“This is the third time the courts have heard our concerns about federal overreach and temporarily halted the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates,” Governor Gordon said. “This Administration should take note and stand down from this effort. Attorney General Hill and I remain committed to protecting Wyoming’s people from these unconstitutional policies.”

Wyoming is taking a three-pronged approach to fighting the federal vaccine mandates, filing three separate legal actions to challenge this federal overreach. These include:

Filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and subcontractors. The federal court in Georgia temporarily blocked this mandate today nationwide.

Filing another lawsuit to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees. This resulted in a pause on the implementation of the Emergency Temporary Standard.

Taking legal action to challenge a rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that would impose a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. A preliminary injunction that halts implementation and enforcement of that rule was issued on November 29.

Wyoming has joined with a coalition of other states in each of the lawsuits, and legal preparations in all three cases are ongoing.

A copy of the order granting the Motion for Preliminary Injunction may be found here.