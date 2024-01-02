Governor’s latest podcast discusses Rock Spring RMP

January 2, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has released his latest podcast, and the subject matter is the Rock Springs BLM Resource Management Plan. On the podcast “The Morning Gather,” the Governor is joined by John Hay, Rock Springs Grazing Association President, and public lands advocate Steff Kessler. The podcast can be streamed on Spotify and from a link on the Podcasts page of the Governor’s website.

In the podcast, Governor Gordan states the current BLM-preferred Alternative “B” plan has “The most restrictions and the biggest impacts to Wyoming’s economy.” The Governor said, “Under this Alternative, over 1.8 million, half of the 3.6 million acres of surface land managed by the Rock Springs Field Office is purposed to be given special designation as areas of critical environmental concerns, or EACECs.”

Guest John Hay, a fourth-generation rancher, expressed concern that “not everyone appreciates the importance of what’s happening here. We are a natural resource, mineral extraction economy. That is what everything that happens in this depends upon.” Hay added, “There are a number of things that are on the drawing board that would be dramatically affected by what happens or doesn’t happen within this plan.” Hay referred to the planned TerraPower Natrium nuclear facility near Kemmerer.

Topics discussed in the podcast include the history of the RMP area, the planning process and the state’s “place at the table,” recent efforts by stakeholders to collaborate and find consensus, and the future of public land management in southwest Wyoming.

The current public comment period on the Rock Springs RMP ends on January 17.

More information on the governor-appointed stakeholder task force, which will develop recommendations to be delivered to the Governor and BLM, can be found on the Ruckelshaus Institute’s project website.