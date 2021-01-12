Governor’s “Message to the Legislature” this afternoon

Advertisement



January 12, 2021 — Today, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will deliver his annual Message to the Legislature at 2 this afternoon. The speech is part of the Wyoming Legislature’s one-day virtual session.

The Governors message will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

State lawmakers will meet today to clear business mandated by the Wyoming Constitution, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic will delay the rest of their work has been scheduled to begin at later dates listed below:

January 19, 20 & 21 – Three days of virtual standing committee meetings to consider and take public testimony on the assigned bills. No physical location for the committee

meetings. Bills will be reported out with amendments as determined by the committee.

Day 2 Wednesday, January 27 – Session reconvenes virtually via Zoom for eight days

to consider the worked committee bills.

Day 4 Friday, January 29 – Cross-over Day in an eight-day virtual session. NOTE: If final action is not taken on a bill in the house of origin, it will be considered at the reconvened session.

Day 5 Monday, February 1 – Final Rules of the 66th Legislature are adopted in both houses.

Day 9 Friday, February 5 – Adjournment of eight-day virtual session. JCCs on all bills are completed; Presiding officers introduce and refer some bills to standing committees to work

the week of February 22.

Week of February 22 – Up to three days of standing committee meetings to consider bills referred; DEADLINE: Budget Bill available to the public no later than February 22.

Day 10 Monday, March 1 – Session is reconvened. The session will be held in person if health metrics allow.

Day 12 Wednesday, March 3 – Last day for Senate Files to be submitted to LSO for introduction per current Senate Rules.

Day 15 Monday, March 8 – Budget Week; COW 1st Day. Last day for House Bills to be submitted to LSO for introduction per current House Rules.

Day 16 Tuesday, March 9 – Budget Week; COW 2nd Day

Day 17 Wednesday, March 10 – Budget Week; 2nd Reading

Day 19 Friday, March 12 – Budget Week, 3rd Reading

Day 20 Monday, March 15 – JCC on Budget – All Week, if necessary

Day 22 Wednesday, March 17 – Last day for Bills to be reported out of Committee in

house of origin.

Day 23 Thursday, March 18 – Last day for Committee of the Whole in the house of

origin.

Day 24 Friday, March 19 – Last day for Second Reading on Bills in the house of

origin.