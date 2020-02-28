GR American Legion to host “Wyoming Veterans ‘Welcome Home’ Day”

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 28, 2020) — The American Legion Post 28 in Green River will be hosting a “Wyoming Veterans ‘Welcome Home’ Day” at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, at their location at 38 N Center St. in Green River.

The event aims to welcome home veterans and their family members from all eras.

The event features special guests such as Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Major General Greg Porter, and Veterans Commission Chairman Travis Deti.

More information on the event can be found at the American Legion Tom Whitmore 28 Facebook page, or by calling 307-777-8152.