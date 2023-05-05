GR and RS City Councils adopt Nurses Month Proclamation

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — In their regularly scheduled city council meetings this past Tuesday, both Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson and Green River Mayor Pete Rust with the assistance of Councilman George Jost, implemented the month of May as “Nurses Month” in both Rock Springs and Green River.

Members of the Wyoming Nursing Association spoke in front of the Rock Springs Council as they represented all the nurses within the community. They showed their gratitude to the council for the recognition and how honored they are to be able to serve families, friends, and community members.

The full resolutions can be found below:

Green River Nurses Month

Rock Springs Nurses Month