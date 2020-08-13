GR Animal Control two-day adoption event starts Friday

Wyo4News Staff.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 13, 2020) — The Green River Animal Control recently received 18 pets from the State of Texas. So, to help find these fur babies homes, a two-day adoption event will be held this Friday and Saturday at Bomgaars in Green River. Adoption hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

According to a City of Green River press release, most of the pets are dogs, and several are puppies. Tracy Wyant, director of the center, says because Green River has a good track record of having excellent local participation in adopting pets, the City is targeted from centers around the country who have too many pets and not enough adopters.

Wyant says the “Dog is my Co-Pilot” program sent 18 pets to the Rock Springs Airport on Monday. All pets have received all or some of their vaccines. Paw Spa of Green River is donating the bathing and grooming of the pets.

Microchips will be available to any pet, adopted at the event, or brought from home for $20.00.

You can contact the Green River Animal Control Center at 307-872-0570 with any questions.